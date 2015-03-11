FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zambia's kwacha falls 1 pct on strong dollar, Lungu's health
March 11, 2015 / 9:55 AM / 3 years ago

Zambia's kwacha falls 1 pct on strong dollar, Lungu's health

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 11 (Reuters) - Zambia’s kwacha weakened more than 1 percent against a strengthening dollar on Wednesday, pressured by the prospect of rate hikes in the U.S. and concerns over President Edgar Lungu’s health.

The kwacha was trading at 7.1850 against the U.S. dollar at 0950 GMT.

“There is a dollar shortage in the market working against the kwacha, as well as concerns over policy continuity after President Lungu’s recent sickness,” said Irmgard Erasmus, Zambia analyst at NKC Economists.

“We expect the Zambian central bank to tighten liquidity in the near term as there is much more weakness coming.” (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Joe Brock)

