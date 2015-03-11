UPDATE 1-Zambia's kwacha tumbles to weakest ever against dollar

(Adds new milestone and market context)

By Mfuneko Toyana

JOHANNESBURG, March 11 (Reuters) - Zambia’s kwacha fell close to 2 percent to its weakest level ever against a firmer dollar on Wednesday, pressured by the prospect of rate hikes in the U.S. and concerns over President Edgar Lungu’s health.

After tripping to its worst level since May 2014 in the previous session, and opening on the backfoot in early trade, the currency of Africa’s No. 2 copper producer plunged to 7.2550 per dollar by 1200 GMT.

“There is a dollar shortage in the market working against the kwacha, as well as concerns over policy continuity after President Lungu’s recent sickness,” said Irmgard Erasmus, Zambia analyst at NKC Economists.

Lungu, 58, said on Tuesday he would travel to South Africa for more medical tests after a suspected narrowing of the food pipe caused him to fall ill over the weekend.

“We expect the Zambian central bank to tighten liquidity in the near term as there is much more weakness coming,” Erasmus added, saying that concerns by business over a new mining tax regime also posed a risk in the short term.

Worries over Zambia’s mainstay copper business continue to swirl after government hiked mining royalties in January, and along with slowing commodity demand from China, have dampened the outlook for the kwacha.

Global copper prices were firmer on Wednesday having touched 2-week lows earlier in the week, as some bearish investors closed out positions amid concerns about mine outputs. But gains were capped by a strong dollar and weak Chinese data. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)