Zambia's kwacha gains due to monetary policy - president

LUSAKA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The recent appreciation of Zambia’s kwacha currency is due to tight monetary policy and central bank intervention in the foreign exchange market, President Edgar Lungu told reporters on Thursday.

Zambia’s kwacha weakened by around 90 percent between August and early November but has rallied in the last two weeks after the central bank began selling U.S. dollars. At 1300 GMT the kwacha had firmed 5.19 percent to 10.9800 per dollar. The currency of Africa’s second largest copper producer has strengthened 25 percent against the dollar since Nov. 11. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Dominic Evans)