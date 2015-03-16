FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zambia's kwacha weakens sharply on scant dollar inflows
#Financials
March 16, 2015 / 1:26 PM / 2 years ago

Zambia's kwacha weakens sharply on scant dollar inflows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUSAKA, March 16 (Reuters) - Zambia’s kwacha weakened 1 percent against dollar on Monday to 7.4000 due to limited supply of the green back in Africa’s second largest copper producer.

“There is very strong sentiment in the market that there are still no dollars and that supply of dollars will continue being low,” one commercial bank trader said.

The kwacha was likely to remain under pressure but may recover towards the end of the month as companies covert foreign currencies in order to meet tax obligations, he said. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by James Macharia)

