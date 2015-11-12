FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Zambia's kwacha surges as cbank sells dollars for 2nd day
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
November 12, 2015 / 10:13 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Zambia's kwacha surges as cbank sells dollars for 2nd day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects kwacha price in paragraph two)

LUSAKA, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Zambia central bank continued offloading U.S. dollars into the foreign exchange market in a bid to support the copper producing nation’s currency, two traders told Reuters on Thursday, lifting the unit by nearly 10 percent.

By 1000 GMT the kwacha had strengthened 9.18 percent to 12.38 per dollar, its firmest level since October 28 according to Thomson Reuters data.

Bank of Zambia spokesman Kanguya Mayondi declined to comment. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Joe Brock)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.