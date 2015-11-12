FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Zambia's kwacha surges as cbank sells dollars for 2nd day
November 12, 2015 / 10:58 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Zambia's kwacha surges as cbank sells dollars for 2nd day

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects kwacha price in paragraph two)

LUSAKA, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Zambia’s kwacha rose around 10 percent on Thursday as the country’s central bank flooded the foreign exchange market with dollars for a second day in a bid to support the copper-producing nation’s currency, two traders said.

By 1000 GMT the kwacha had strengthened 9.18 percent to 12.38 per dollar, its firmest level since Oct. 28, according to Thomson Reuters data.

“What we are seeing is that banks which were holding long dollar positions are offloading after the central bank sold dollars in the market,” BancABC Zambia head of treasury John Mapiye said.

Bank of Zambia spokesman Kanguya Mayondi declined to comment.

The kwacha also got support as the dollar retreated globally against emerging market currencies, which found relief in encouraging economic data from China, commercial bank traders said.

Zambia’s central bank raised its benchmark lending rate by 300 basis points to a record 15.5 percent on Nov.3 to curb inflation, which nearly doubled last month as the kwacha fell.

International copper prices are trading close to six-year lows. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; editing by John Stonestreet)

