Zambia's central bank cuts tender sizes for government securities
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
February 3, 2016 / 3:47 PM / 2 years ago

Zambia's central bank cuts tender sizes for government securities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUSAKA, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Zambia has almost halved the tender sizes for government securities starting on Thursday as the southern African state reduces borrowing, the central bank said in a statement posted on its website.

The tender sizes had been reduced to 450 million Zambian kwacha ($40 million) from 900 million kwancha and to 600 million kwacha from 1,000 million kwacha for government bonds per auction, the central bank said.

The World Bank warned that Zambia will require tough action in 2016 to curb runaway expenditure, double-digit inflation and growing twin deficits.

“They want to send a strong signal to the market that they want to reduce domestic borrowing,” said economist Lubinda Habazoka of Zambia’s Copperbelt University.

$1 = 11.2500 Zambian kwachas Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by James Macharia

