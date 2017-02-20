FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
World Bank sees Zambia economic growth at 4 percent in 2017
February 20, 2017 / 8:54 AM / 6 months ago

World Bank sees Zambia economic growth at 4 percent in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUSAKA, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Zambia's economic growth is seen rising to 4 percent in 2017 and 4.2 percent in 2018, the World Bank said on Monday, predicting a jump in copper prices and improved power supply.

"Zambia is on a slow economic recovery path," the World Bank's senior financial management specialist Srinivas Gurazada said at a meeting with mining firms.

The government has forecast that the economy would grow 3.4 percent this year from around 3 percent last year due to low copper prices, power shortages, inflation and a government cash crunch that restricted investment into new projects. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by James Macharia)

