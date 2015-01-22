FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zambia ruling party takes slim lead in presidential vote
January 22, 2015

Zambia ruling party takes slim lead in presidential vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUSAKA, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Zambia’s ruling party presidential candidate Edgar Lungu took a slim lead over his rival Hakainde Hichilema after votes from more than half of constituencies were counted, the electoral commission said on Thursday.

Results from 80 out of 150 constituencies showed Patriotic Front candidate Lungu, 58, had 50.85 percent of votes, compared to 45.18 percent for Hichilema, 52, a wealthy economist from the United Party for National Development. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by James Macharia)

