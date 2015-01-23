FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lungu keeps slim lead in Zambia presidential poll with 48.7 pct votes
#Basic Materials
January 23, 2015 / 1:30 PM / 3 years ago

Lungu keeps slim lead in Zambia presidential poll with 48.7 pct votes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUSAKA, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Zambia’s ruling party presidential candidate Edgar Lungu maintained a slim lead over his closest rival Hakainde Hichilema after votes from about 80 percent of constituencies were counted, the electoral commission said on Friday.

Results from 121 out of 150 constituencies showed Patriotic Front candidate Lungu, 58, had 48.72 percent of votes, compared to 46.85 percent for Hichilema, 52, a wealthy economist from the United Party for National Development. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by James Macharia)

