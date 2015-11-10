FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zambia Eurobonds fall sharply on copper, kwacha slump
November 10, 2015

Zambia Eurobonds fall sharply on copper, kwacha slump

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Zambian dollar bonds fell across the curve on Tuesday as a copper price slump and a freefall in the kwacha currency stoked fresh fears about the economy.

The 2022 and 2024 issues both fell 1.5 cent to around 74 cents and 84 cents in the dollar respectively, according to Tradeweb data, with yields at 10.8 percent and 11.5 percent.

The 2027 issue lost 1.8 cent to 83.6 cents.

Earlier the kwacha fell more than 5 percent to new record lows as prices for copper edged towards six-year low (Reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

