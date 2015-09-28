Zambia Eurobonds hit record lows across curve after Moody's downgrade

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Prices for Zambia’s dollar-denominated sovereign debt hit record lows across the curve on Monday after ratings agency Moody’s cut the copper producer’s sovereign rating on Friday.

The 2022 issue fell fell 0.9 cent to around 74 cents in the dollar while the 2024 bond weakened by 0.65 cent to 83.7 cents, according to Tradeweb data. The 2027 issue lost 0.56 cent to 83.7 cents.

Yields are over 10 percent.

On Friday, Moody’s had downgraded the credit-worthiness of Africa’s second-biggest copper producer to B2 from B1,citing slow economic growth and depressed commodity prices.

The Zambian kwacha fell around 5 percent against the dollar on Monday.