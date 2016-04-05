FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zambia's kwacha gains 2 percent as copper prices firm
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 5, 2016 / 10:16 AM / a year ago

Zambia's kwacha gains 2 percent as copper prices firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUSAKA, April 5 (Reuters) - Zambia’s kwacha gained more than two percent against the dollar on Tuesday a copper prices firmed, boosting the currency of Africa’s second-largest copper producer.

By 1000 GMT the kwacha had gained 2.11 percent to 10.6700 per dollar as copper snapped a seven day losing streak.

“The recent gains posted by the Zambian Kwacha have been a result of the local FX market being awash with dollar supply,” analysts at the Zambian branch of South Africa’s Standard Bank, Stanbic, said in a note. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.