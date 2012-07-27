FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zambia to require state-owned firms to list locally
July 27, 2012 / 10:18 AM / in 5 years

Zambia to require state-owned firms to list locally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUSAKA, July 27 (Reuters) - Zambia will require state-owned companies to list on the country’s stock exchange to give locals an opportunity to own equity, the finance minister said on Friday.

“For government-owned companies, government will require them to list to enhance capitalisation and afford Zambians a chance to own stock,” finance minister Alexander Chikwanda said in a statement.

He also appealed to all companies of “meaningful size” to list on the Lusaka bourse. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by David Dolan)

