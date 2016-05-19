FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zambia's kwacha weakens to 6-week low as exporters hold out for better rates
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 19, 2016 / 8:56 AM / a year ago

Zambia's kwacha weakens to 6-week low as exporters hold out for better rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUSAKA, May 19 (Reuters) - Zambia’s kwacha fell more than 1 percent against the greenback to a six-week low on Thursday as exporters sat on their dollars, holding out for better rates.

The kwacha hit a session trough of 10.2200 to the greenback, its weakest since April 7, according to Thomson Reuters data.

“We are not seeing a lot of dollar conversions from mining companies and other exporters. Exporters are holding on to dollars in anticipation of further kwacha depreciation,” one commercial bank trader said. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by James Macharia)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.