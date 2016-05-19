Zambia's kwacha weakens to 6-week low as exporters hold out for better rates

LUSAKA, May 19 (Reuters) - Zambia’s kwacha fell more than 1 percent against the greenback to a six-week low on Thursday as exporters sat on their dollars, holding out for better rates.

The kwacha hit a session trough of 10.2200 to the greenback, its weakest since April 7, according to Thomson Reuters data.

“We are not seeing a lot of dollar conversions from mining companies and other exporters. Exporters are holding on to dollars in anticipation of further kwacha depreciation,” one commercial bank trader said. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by James Macharia)