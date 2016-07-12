Zambia's kwacha weakens 1.55 percent in correction after recent rally

LUSAKA, July 12 (Reuters) - Zambia's kwacha weakened 1.55 percent to 10.5000 against the dollar on Tuesday, in what traders and analysts said was a correction from recent overbought levels.

"The appreciation we saw in the last week of June was mainly due to Bank of Zambia open market operations which entailed tightening of kwacha liquidity, but it is not sustainable," independent analyst Maambo Hamaundu said.

"The kwacha was obviously over-valued and what we are seeing is the currency's true value." (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)