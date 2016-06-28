FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zambia's kwacha flat, seen stronger against dollar
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 28, 2016 / 8:15 AM / a year ago

Zambia's kwacha flat, seen stronger against dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUSAKA, June 28 (Reuters) - Zambia’s kwacha was largely flat on Tuesday after weakening more than 1 percent to the dollar earlier in the session on end month dollar demand by importers, traders said.

The currency had strengthened on Monday after exporters offloaded dollars to make local month-end payments, but importers took advantage of the favourable rates to buy dollars.

At 0809 GMT, it traded at 10.71 from 10.72 on Monday.

“Importers are in the market buying dollars because of the favourable rates,” one commercial bank trader said.

Some analysts said the kwacha had room to strengthen as the market was sitting on long dollar positions with firms buying the local currency to pay taxes and salaries due on June 30. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.