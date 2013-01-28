FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zambia rejects car market merger of Toyota Tsusho, CFAO
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
January 28, 2013 / 8:36 AM / 5 years ago

Zambia rejects car market merger of Toyota Tsusho, CFAO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUSAKA, Jan 28 (Reuters) - A Zambian government regulator has rejected a proposed merger of Japanese conglomerate Toyota Tsusho Corp and France’s CFAO, saying on Monday it would lessen competition in the local car market.

The companies are both involved in the selling and distribution of new vehicles and parts in Zambia as well as servicing vehicles.

Competition and Consumer Protection Commission spokesman Hanford Chaaba said allowing the merger would give the two companies a combined market share of 75 percent.

“This would create a situation where decisions of the merged entity may influence others as far as market dynamics are concerned, such as pricing and product availability,” Chaaba said.

Toyota Tsusho Corp said in December it had secured almost 98 percent of French distribution company CFAO. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.