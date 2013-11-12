FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Metorex, Zambia mining union seal pay deal for Chibuluma miners
November 12, 2013 / 10:32 AM / 4 years ago

Metorex, Zambia mining union seal pay deal for Chibuluma miners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUSAKA, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Mining group Metorex has sealed a one-year wage deal with Zambia’s mining union for a 12 percent pay rise for 600 workers at its Chibuluma copper mine, a government official said on Tuesday.

“They signed the agreement this morning and we are very happy that the negotiations just lasted a few days,” labour minister Fackson Shamenda said.

The deal between Metorex, a subsidiary of the Jinchuan Group of China, and the Mine Workers’ Union of Zambia, would cover the period January to December 2014, Shamenda said. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)

