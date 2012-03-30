Zambia to phase out mine licence suspension

LUSAKA, March 30 (Reuters) - Zambia, Africa’s top copper producer, said on Friday it planned to phase out a suspension on the issuance of new mine licences that the new government of President Michael Sata imposed in October to root out corruption.

Mines Minister Christopher Yaluma said the issuance of all “non-mining rights” such as prospecting would resume with immediate effect, with the ban remaining on new permits for actual mining operations and mineral processing. (Reporting by Chris Mfula, writing by Ed Stoddard; editing by David Dolan)