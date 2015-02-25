FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zambian ex-mines minister found guilty of corruption
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
February 25, 2015 / 5:15 PM / 3 years ago

Zambian ex-mines minister found guilty of corruption

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUSAKA, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Zambia’s former mines minister was convicted of corruption on Monday for his role in the award of prospecting licences to a Chinese mining company in 2009.

Delivering judgment in the matter, magistrate Lameck Mwale said the prosecution had proved that Maxwell Mwale interfered in the award of licences to Zhonghui International Mining Group.

The magistrate said several witnesses testified that Mwale interfered in the licensing process for personal benefit and the Chinese company was subsequently awarded the licences.

Mwale is in prison awaiting sentencing on Friday. The offence for which he has been convicted, abuse of authority of office, carries a maximum jail term of 14 years. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.