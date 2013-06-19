FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zambia's Mopani sees copper output at 170,000 T in 5 years
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
June 19, 2013 / 10:42 AM / 4 years ago

Zambia's Mopani sees copper output at 170,000 T in 5 years

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LUSAKA, June 19 (Reuters) - Zambia’s Mopani Copper Mines owned by Glencore Xstrata Plc plans to raise annual copper output to 170,000 tonnes from 120,000 tonnes within five years after investing in new projects and upgrades, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

Zambia, Africa’s top copper producer, needs private investments to raise its annual copper production to about 1.5 million tonnes by 2016.

Mopani CEO Danny Callow said at a mining and energy conference the projects included a new shaft in which $323 million would be invested and the upgrade of a copper smelter at a cost of $145 million.

The new shaft would extend the life of Mopani’s Nkana mine by 20-30 years and secure 3,000 jobs that would have been lost as a result of closure of mines starting in 2015, he said.

“Apart from securing the 3,000 jobs, the new shaft will provide Mopani with access to some 115 million tonnes of ore at a grade of 1.9 percent copper,” he added.

Mopani had invested about $2 billion in capital projects in Zambia and expected to continue operating in the country for a long time, Callow said.

Callow said increasing costs of energy, especially electricity posed a threat to the continued growth of the mining sector in Zambia.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.