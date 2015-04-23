FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zambia's Lumwana mine overturns decision to halt operations - official
April 23, 2015 / 11:57 AM / 2 years ago

Zambia's Lumwana mine overturns decision to halt operations - official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUSAKA, April 23 (Reuters) - Zambia’s Lumwana open pit copper mine, owned by Barrick Gold Corp., has rescinded its decision to suspend operations after the cabinet reduced mining royalties, a senior government official said on Thursday.

Zambia’s cabinet set the royalty tax rate for open cast and underground mining at 9 percent on Monday, as well as a corporate income tax of 30 percent and a mineral processing tax of 35 percent when the law takes effect on July 1. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by James Macharia)

