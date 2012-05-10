FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
First Quantum agrees power tariff for Zambia mine
May 10, 2012 / 3:50 PM / 5 years ago

First Quantum agrees power tariff for Zambia mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUSAKA, May 10 (Reuters) - Zambia’s state-owned power company Zesco Ltd has concluded negotiations with First Quantum Minerals over a power tariff for the Sentinel copper project, it said on Thursday.

“We have been meeting and finally wrote to First Quantum giving them an offer of an electricity tariff,” Zesco’s director of generation and transmission Christopher Mubemba said.

First Quantum said in a statement it would soon start full-scale project development and aims for completion in late 2014.

Sentinel is expected to have an annual production capacity of up to 300,000 tonnes of copper, it said.

Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Jon Herskovitz

