LUSAKA, May 31 (Reuters) - Zambia’s 2011 copper output fell to 739,759 tonnes from 767,008 tonnes in the prior year, the Central Statistics Office said on Thursday.

Production of cobalt rose to 2,137 tonnes from 2,128 tonnes in 2010, the statistics office said. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by Olivia Kumwenda)