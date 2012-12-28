FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zambia Glencore mine, unions agree 10 pct pay rise
December 28, 2012 / 7:31 AM / 5 years ago

Zambia Glencore mine, unions agree 10 pct pay rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUSAKA, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Unions and management at Glencore’s Zambian copper mine have agreed on a 10 percent wage hike for 2013, a union official said on Friday.

Management at Mopani Copper Mines signed the agreement with the four unions representing miners on Thursday, said Chishimba Nkole, president of the Mine Workers’ Union of Zambia (MUZ).

The unions initially demanded a 50 percent pay rise. The agreement includes other concessions from management, Nkole said, although he declined to give further details.

He said negotiations continued at Konkola Copper Mines, which is owned by London-listed Vedanta Resources Plc.

Mines and the unions in Africa’s top copper producer opened talks for 2013 pay in October and the negotiations were expected to be concluded by the end of December.

