Zambia says mining job cuts violate investor licences
November 13, 2013 / 10:30 AM / 4 years ago

Zambia says mining job cuts violate investor licences

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUSAKA, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Zambia said on Wednesday it viewed any moves by mining companies to cut their workforces without consulting the government as a violation of their investment licences.

“It has been observed that some investors in some mining companies have found it necessary to down size their workforce each time they are faced with operational challenges,” the government of Africa’s top copper producer said in a statement.

It added: “Government views such actions as a violation of, and not within the spirit of the investment licence.”

