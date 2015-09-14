FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Glencore's Zambian unit to cut 4,300 jobs -union
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 14, 2015 / 2:43 PM / 2 years ago

Glencore's Zambian unit to cut 4,300 jobs -union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUSAKA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Glencore’s Zambian unit Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) is planning to cut 4,300 jobs due to lower metal prices and high production costs, a union said on Monday.

“We are not agreeable to the job cuts. We are therefore requesting for continued dialogue,” James Chansa, president of Zambia’s National Union for Miners and Allied Workers, told Reuters.

MCM will give Zambia’s government 60 days notice before implementing any job cuts, Chansa said.

MCM officials were not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.