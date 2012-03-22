FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zambia won't bring back mining windfall tax-fin min
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 22, 2012 / 9:16 AM / in 6 years

Zambia won't bring back mining windfall tax-fin min

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Says mine costs already high

* Windfall tax could force mine closures

LUSAKA, March 22 (Reuters) - Zambia, Africa’s top copper producer, will not reintroduce a mining windfall tax it scrapped in 2009 because it may force mine closures, the minister of finance said on Thursday.

“Mining has a long gestation period and we don’t want to tax the mines out of business,” Alexander Chikwanda said on state-owned ZNBC radio

“In fact, there are a lot of complaints from the mines on the government’s hike in the mineral royalty tax from 3 percent to 6 percent but we need to strike a balance,” he said.

Zambia’s former mines minister Wylbur Simuusa said in February the country might bring back the windfall tax if copper prices hit $10,000 per tonne. Prices are now at around $8,455.

But Chikwanda said that could push up mine production costs by as much as $500 per tonne, which he said would be too high.

Zambia scrapped the 25 percent windfall tax in 2009 following complaints from miners that it raised production costs and discouraged investment.

The new government of President Michael Sata doubled royalties on copper miners to 6 percent in the 2012 budget to bring in revenue to increase social sector spending and farm subsidies, a move miners have warned may cause them to scale back operations.

Foreign miners operating in Zambia include First Quantum Minerals, London-listed Vedanta Resources Plc and Glencore of Switzerland. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Ed Stoddard)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.