Chinese firm offers Zambia miners 17 pct pay rise

LUSAKA, March 23 (Reuters) - China’s Jinchuan has agreed a 17 percent pay rise with workers at Zambia’s Chibuluma copper mine, almost triple the inflation rate, the acting president of the Mine Workers’ Union of Zambia said on Friday.

“We reached agreement on Wednesday for a 17 percent salary increase for our 500 members at Chibuluma,” Charles Mukuka said.

Mukuka also said a court decision was expected on April 19 on a dispute between unions and Canada’s First Quantum Minerals over how long a 15 percent raise agreement between them should stay in place.

Glencore International Plc’s Mopani Copper Mines agreed a 17 percent pay rise with unions in February and Konkola Copper Mines, part of London-listed Vedanta Resources Plc, has awarded a similar pay increase to its workers.

President Michael Sata, who swept to power last year with promises to spread the benefits of Zambia’s mineral wealth, has asked labour unions to keep salary demands close to inflation, which slowed to 6.0 percent in February.

He also told cabinet ministers not to interfere in salary negotiations, saying that could scare foreigners looking to invest in Africa’s biggest copper producer.

Sata’s support base is with the working class in Lusaka and the northern Copperbelt. Before last year’s election, he frequently attacked foreign investment, most notably from China, although has toned down the rhetoric since coming to power.