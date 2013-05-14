FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vedanta's Zambia unit restarting Nchanga smelter
May 14, 2013 / 1:25 PM / in 4 years

Vedanta's Zambia unit restarting Nchanga smelter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUSAKA, May 14 (Reuters) - Zambia’s Konkola Copper Mines, owned by London-listed Vedanta Resources, is restarting its Nchanga smelter, which halted production in April, the company said on Tuesday.

Production at Nchanga, which produces 311,000 tonnes of copper a year, was suspended on April 19 after a leak through the wall of the furnace.

“The heating up at the Nchanga Smelter has resumed in preparation for full production by Friday,” Konkola said in a statement.

The Nchanga smelter handles ore from mines including Lumwana, owned by Barrick Gold, and Lubambe, jointly owned by Brazil’s Vale and South Africa’s African Rainbow Minerals.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
