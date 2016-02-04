FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Zambia to resume issuing new mining licences
Sections
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Harvey Aftermath
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 4, 2016 / 2:52 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Zambia to resume issuing new mining licences

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

LUSAKA, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Zambia has resumed issuing new mining licences, and granting renewal and transfer of rights which it had suspended in August last year, its mines minister said on Thursday.

Under the new rules, the government has increased the area of exploration for mining investors, raising the possibility of finding meaningful deposits and justifying larger capital investment, mines minister Christopher Yaluma said.

The new regulations had also increased the period of exploration to 10 years from a renewable period of two years, giving investors ample time to search for deposits, he said.

“In view of this development, I wish to declare the resumption of the issuance, renewal and transfer of mining rights and non-mining rights with effect from Monday,” Yaluma told a media briefing in the capital Lusaka.

Yaluma said the new regulations would also encourage the development of local communities in areas surrounding the mining areas with anticipated larger capital investment. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.