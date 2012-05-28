FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zambia talking to Gunvor, Trafigura for oil supply
May 28, 2012 / 11:31 AM / 5 years ago

Zambia talking to Gunvor, Trafigura for oil supply

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Talking to Gunvor for supply of 1.4 mln T oil

* In talks with Trafigura for diesel, petrol supply

LUSAKA, May 28 (Reuters) - Zambia has opened talks with foreign firms Gunvor and Trafigura regarding a two-year supply of oil and refined fuel starting this year, a senior government official said on Monday.

Energy secretary George Zulu said the government was talking to Geneva-based Gunvor over the supply of 1.4 million tonnes of oil and Trafigura on the supply of diesel and petrol.

“The negotiations should be concluded within 10 days,” Zulu said in a statement.

Ten foreign companies, including Glencore Energy UK Ltd, in March tendered to supply oil to Zambia, the public procurement agency said.

Zambia had invited tenders after the expiry of a contract with Glencore under a two-year arrangement from March 2010.

Africa’s top copper producer imports all its petroleum requirements, mainly from the Middle East, through the port of Dar-es-Salaam in Tanzania. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
