Ten foreign firms bid to supply Zambia oil

LUSAKA, March 30 (Reuters) - Ten foreign companies, including Glencore Energy UK Ltd, have tendered to supply oil to Zambia for a period of two years starting this year, the public procurement agency said on Friday.

The oil should be configured to Zambia’s 24,000 barrels-per-day Indeni refinery, which does not process pure crude oil.

Zambia in February invited tenders for the supply of 1.4 million tonnes of oil after the expiry of a contract with Glencore under a two-year arrangement from March 2010.

Hazel Zulu, the Zambia Public Procurement Agency spokeswoman said Mercury Energy Trading (SA), Agipol Africa Limited, Gunvor (SA) and Crown Hill Investments Limited had also put in bids.

Others are KenolKobil Limited, Trafigura PTE Limited, Vitol SA, Independent Petroleum Group Company of Kuwait and Addax Energy SA, she said.

“The evaluation process should be concluded within 21 days,” Zulu said.

Zulu said 12 companies had tendered for a separate contract to supply oil products, 217 million litres of diesel and 21 million litres of petrol to Zambia.

Strauss Logistics, Agipol Africa Limited, Mocoh SA, Trafigura PTE Limited, KenolKobil Limited, Galana Petroleum Limited and Oilcom(T) Limited and Mogas International Limited are among the bidders, she said.

The rest are Independent Petroleum Group Company, Gapco Kenya Limited, Oryx Supply and Storage and Dalbit Petroleum Limited, she said.

Zambia, Africa’s top copper producer, imports all its petroleum requirements, mainly from the Middle East, through the port of Dar-es-Salaam in Tanzania. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; editing by James Jukwey)