Trafigura wins Zambia $500 mln fuel supply tender
August 31, 2012 / 1:00 PM / in 5 years

Trafigura wins Zambia $500 mln fuel supply tender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUSAKA, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Zambia on Friday awarded a $500 million contract to commodities trader Trafigura to supply Africa’s top copper producer with petrol and diesel for one year, Energy Permanent Secretary George Zulu said.

Trafigura will supply Zambia with 216 million litres of petrol and 21 million litres of diesel during the contract period starting from October, Zulu said in a statement.

“The country is now assured of a stable and continuous supply of fuel,” he said.

Ten foreign firms including Glencore in March bid to supply oil to Zambia after a previous contract with Glencore expired in March 2010.

Zulu added that the government was still talking to bidders, including Geneva-based trader Gunvor, for a separate contract to supply Zambia with 1.4 million tonnes of oil over two years.

Zambia imports all of its petroleum requirements, mainly from the Middle East, through the port of Dar-es-Salaam in Tanzania. (Reporting by Chris Mfula, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

