Zambia energy regulator approves 75 percent retail electricity hike

LUSAKA, May 10 (Reuters) - Zambia's Energy Regulation Board has approved of a 75 percent increase in the price of electricity for retail customers in 2017, its acting chairman said on Wednesday.

"The ERB has approved the tariffs for Zesco's retail customers to be adjusted by a total 75 percent and to be effected in two phases," acting chairman Francis Yamba said.

The hike is effective Jan. 1 this year and the first 50 percent will be effected on 15 May and the 25 percent on Sept 1, he said, meaning consumers will have to pay arrears. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by James Macharia)