FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zambia's CEC to reduce power supply to mines, official says
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 30, 2015 / 6:35 PM / 2 years ago

Zambia's CEC to reduce power supply to mines, official says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUSAKA, July 30 (Reuters) - Zambia’s Copperbelt Energy Corporation will cut power supply to mines it services by 30 percent from midnight, a senior industry official said on Thursday.

“Copperbelt Energy Corporation informed us this morning that it will cut power supply to the copper belt mines it supplies by 30 percent from midnight. Obviously this will have a negative impact on production,” Zambia Chamber of Mines President Jackson Sikamo told Reuters.

Copperbelt Energy buys electricity from state power company Zesco Ltd and supplies it to companies including Vedanta Resources, Glencore and Vale. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.