UPDATE 1-Zambia's CEC to reduce power supply to mines - industry official
#Market News
July 30, 2015 / 6:55 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Zambia's CEC to reduce power supply to mines - industry official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds background)

LUSAKA, July 30 (Reuters) - Zambia’s Copperbelt Energy Corporation will cut power supply to mines it services by 30 percent from midnight, a senior industry official said on Thursday.

Copperbelt Energy buys electricity from state power company Zesco Ltd and supplies it to companies including Vedanta Resources, Glencore and Vale.

“Copperbelt Energy Corporation informed us this morning that it will cut power supply to the copper belt mines it supplies by 30 percent from midnight. Obviously this will have a negative impact on production,” Zambia Chamber of Mines President Jackson Sikamo told Reuters.

Zesco has already reduced supply to mines it directly deals with, by 24 percent.

Power cuts in Africa’s second-biggest copper producer have already affected production at mines run by Canada’s First Quantum Minerals and Barrick Gold, the chamber said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
