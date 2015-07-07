FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zambia aims to cut power to mines by up to 30 pct-sources
#Market News
July 7, 2015 / 12:36 PM / 2 years ago

Zambia aims to cut power to mines by up to 30 pct-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUSAKA, July 7 (Reuters) - Zambia, Africa’s No.2 copper producer, plans to cut power supplies to mines by up to 30 percent as early as next week, after water levels at its hydro-electric projects dropped due to drought, industry sources said on Tuesday.

The plan, still under discussion with the industry, will see state-run power company Zesco Ltd limit the amount of power it supplies to its customers, including mining companies, due to a power deficit of 560 MW. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Ed Stoddard)

