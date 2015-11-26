UPDATE 2-President says Zambia will not take over struggling copper mines

* World Bank warns growth to fall below 4 pct in 2016

* Lungu announces deep spending cuts

* Central bank to keep tightening to fight inflation (Adds comments on inflation, details)

By Chris Mfula

LUSAKA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Zambia will not take over mining firms that have shed jobs after a sharp fall in copper prices, President Edgar Lungu said on Thursday, backtracking from an earlier warning that the state would run the mines.

Lungu also said the economy would grow at a slower pace than previously estimated due to the struggling copper industry, but outlined austerity measures to cope with the decline in revenue.

Copper accounts for 70 percent of Zambia’s export earnings, which have been further eroded by a power crisis that forced production to be cut.

“The government can run the mines but we have no intention to take over the mines,” Lungu said during a speech from his office.

The government tried its best to keep the job losses in the mining sector to a minimum,” he said.

“We would have lost all the jobs if we insisted on no job losses. The mines have told us why these jobs are being lost. The challenges in the mining sector are bound to continue.”

Lungu earlier this month said he would not allow Glencore’s local unit to lay off workers. The company has cut its copper output due to flagging prices.

Copper on the London Metal Exchange hit $4,443.50 a tonne this week, 30 percent lower from the 2015 high of $6,481 in May as demand by top consumer China wanes.

Vedanta Resources’ Zambian unit, Konkola Copper Mines, said it would mothball its loss making Nchanga underground mine by the end of the month.

The kwacha has so far fallen more than 40 percent against the dollar in 2015. Inflation rose to 19.5 percent year-on-year in November, from 14.3 percent in October.

“The Bank of Zambia will maintain tight monetary policy to contain inflation,” Lungu said.

The Bank of Zambia, central bank, raised its benchmark lending rates by 300 basis points to 15.5 percent earlier this month in bid to fight soaring inflation.

The World Bank said Zambia’s GDP would fall below 4 percent in 2016.

The International Monetary Fund’s told Zambia to limit its budget overruns to restore investor confidence.

In response, Lungu said the establishment of a national airline would be postponed, while all foreign travel for government officials would be limited to essential meetings.

New contracts for roads and procurement for other infrastructure projects would be suspended, he added. (Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia and Angus MacSwan)