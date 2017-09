LUSAKA, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Zambia’s central bank on Friday left its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 9.75 percent for the seventh straight month, saying it expected upward inflation pressures stemming from food prices and a weaker kwacha currency.

In a statement, the bank’s monetary policy committee said the current relatively tight policy stance was appropriate to mitigate these inflation risks. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Ed Stoddard)