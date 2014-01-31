FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zambia central bank leaves benchmark interest rate unchanged at 9.75 percent
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 31, 2014 / 10:37 AM / 4 years ago

Zambia central bank leaves benchmark interest rate unchanged at 9.75 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUSAKA, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Zambia’s central bank on Friday left its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 9.75 percent for the eighth straight month, saying it expected its relatively tight policy stance to have a moderating impact on inflation.

“The committee anticipates that inflationary pressures will continue to emanate from relatively high prices of selected food items due to the seasonal low supply,” the Bank of Zambia added in a statement. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Xola Potelwa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.