February 22, 2017 / 10:02 AM / 6 months ago

REFILE-Zambia's central bank sees GDP rising to 3.9 percent this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds governor's first name)

LUSAKA, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Zambia's sees economic growth rising to 3.9 percent this year, the central bank governor said on Wednesday.

"GDP growth is projected at 3.9 percent for 2017 and 4.6 percent for 2018. In 2016, growth is estimated to be 3.4 percent," Denny Kalyalya said.

The government had forecast that the economy would grow 3.4 percent this year from around 3 percent last year due to low copper prices, power shortages, inflation and a government cash crunch that restricted investment into new projects. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia)

