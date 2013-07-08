FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zambia telecoms regulator takes three operators to court
#Africa
July 8, 2013 / 8:37 AM / 4 years ago

Zambia telecoms regulator takes three operators to court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUSAKA, July 8 (Reuters) - Zambia has begun criminal proceedings against all the three mobile phone operators in the country, accusing them of failing to meet minimum standards, its spokeswoman said on Monday.

Ngabo Nankonde said the Zambia Information and Communication Technology Authority instituted criminal proceedings against the local units of India’s Bharti Airtel, South Africa’s MTN and the state-owned Zamtel.

“The deteriorating levels of quality of service has made communication difficult and resulted in increased public outcry and negative impact on ease of doing business in Zambia,” Nankonde said. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura)

