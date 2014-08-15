FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zanaga Iron Ore gains mining licence for Congo project
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
August 15, 2014 / 6:50 AM / 3 years ago

Zanaga Iron Ore gains mining licence for Congo project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - AIM-listed Zanaga Iron Ore Co has been granted a mining licence for its iron ore joint venture with Glencore, in the Republic of Congo, the company said on Friday.

The company’s main mining project, to be developed in two stages, aims to harness one of the largest iron ore deposits in Africa and Zanaga said the licence will allow it to mine for an initial period of 25 years.

The licence can be renewed for 15-year periods, subject to to further applications, Zanaga added.

The company also said it signed a mining convention with the government, setting out financial and legal terms related to the construction and operation of the project.

Zanaga Iron Ore owns 50 percent less one share in the project through its joint venture with miner and commodities trader Glencore. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.