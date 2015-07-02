Massimo Zanetti says IPO overallotment option partly exercised

MILAN, July 2 (Reuters) - Italian coffee firm Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group said on Thursday an option to sell more shares in its initial public offering was partially exercised so that 34 percent of the group’s capital was placed on the market in the IPO.

A further 655,117 shares have been sold, little more than half the amount available for the overallotment option, raising 7.6 million euros.

Overall proceeds from the IPO total 135.2 million euros, the company said in a statement.