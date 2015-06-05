FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Etisalat to sell stake in Tanzania's Zantel to Millicom
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
June 5, 2015 / 8:28 AM / 2 years ago

Etisalat to sell stake in Tanzania's Zantel to Millicom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, June 5 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates telecom operator Etisalat has agreed to sell its 85 percent stake in Zanzibar Telecom Limited (Zantel) to Sweden’s Millicom , it said on Friday.

Zantel, which has struggled against larger rivals Vodacom and Bharti Airtel, will have up to $32 million in net current liabilities at close of the deal, Etisalat said in an emailed statement.

Etisalat will receive $1 in cash and Millicom will assume total debt obligations of $74 million under the terms of the agreement which is still subject to regulatory approval by the Tanzanian Communication Regulatory Authority.

Like in other African countries, mobile phone use has rocketed in Tanzania in the past decade.

Operators include Vodacom Tanzania, a unit of South Africa’s Vodacom; India’s Bharti Airtel; Tigo, a unit of Sweden’s Millicom; and Zantel. (Reporting by Maha El Dahan; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.