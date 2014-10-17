FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fiber network company Zayo's shares jump in debut
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
October 17, 2014 / 2:05 PM / 3 years ago

Fiber network company Zayo's shares jump in debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Shares of fiber network company Zayo Group Holdings Inc rose as much as 17 percent in their market debut on Friday, valuing the company at about $5.2 billion.

The stock opened at $21.51 and touched a high of $22.25 in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

The IPO raised about $400 million after the downsized offering of 21.05 million shares was priced at $19 each, significantly below the expected range of $21-$24.

The company sold 16 million shares in the offering, while the remaining were sold by the selling stockholders.

Zayo’s regional and metropolitan fiber networks allow its customers to move data, voice, video and internet traffic as well as to interconnect their networks.

Morgan Stanley, Barclays and Goldman Sachs were lead underwriters for the IPO. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.