Please be advised that the alert and brief on Zaza Energy announcing a secondary offering of 34.7 million shares are wrong and are withdrawn. The company filed with the SEC to register warrants that were previously issued in connection with the merger agreement between Zaza and Toreador Resources. There will be no substitute.

