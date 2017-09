June 12 (Reuters) - Zhongbai Holdings Group Co Ltd

* Says Chongqing unit sets to receive 107.2 million yuan ($17.24 million) after transferring 100 percent stake and debts in Wuhan subsidiary

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/nes99v

